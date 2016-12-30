New fund to allow bankrupt tradesmen get unemployment pay

Similar to the existing Unemployment Insurance Fund, the government is planning to establish a Guild Insurance Fund which will offer unemployment benefits to tradespeople who shut down due to bad business or were forced to declare bankruptcy.



The draft law on the Guild Insurance Fund is being prepared by the Customs and Trade Ministry, Labor and Social Security Ministry, Finance Ministry, Social Security Institution (SGK) and the Undersecretariat of Treasury and Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR).



According to the draft law, which is largely based on the establishment of a system similar to the existing Unemployment Insurance Fund, those who are subject to real or simple income tax due to commercial gain or self-employment profits, those who were exempted from income tax and registered to tradesmen and craftsman registers, notaries, and board members of joint stock companies can accept benefits under this new arrangement.



Tradesmen and craftsmen will be able to apply for an unemployment pay when they quit their activities (abandon all their registered businesses) and terminate their insurances by declaring bankruptcy.



Those who voluntarily terminate their businesses, however, will not be eligible to apply for the unemployment benefits.



Those who have paid at least 600 days' worth of Guild Insurance Premiums over the last three years will be able to benefit from the fund. For insurance holders with premium debts, under the condition that they have paid at least for 600 days, their debts for up to 90 days maximum (from the date of the termination of the insurance) will be covered by the central budget, and would be paid for by the fund itself.



Those who paid guild insurance premiums regularly for three years and have worked continuously for the last 120 days until the termination of the insurance, the fund will pay benefits for 180 days to those who have sustained activity for 600 days, 240 days to those who have sustained activity for 900 days, and 300 days to those with 1,080 days of activity.



The monthly amount of the guild payment will not be less than 40 percent or more than 80 percent of the gross minimum wage and given the current minimum wage, the amount to be paid was not be expected to be less than TL 658 ($168) or more than TL 1,317 ($372).



Participation in the Guild Insurance Fund will also be made mandatory, where 2-3 percent of the gross monthly earnings of the insured will be allocated for the fund while the state will make a 1 percent contribution.



The insured will be given a monthly salary of 40 percent of their average earnings over the past four months. The monthly amount to be paid will not be less than 40 percent and more than 80 percent of the gross minimum wage.



Health insurance services will be provided to the insured during the payment period.



Payments and medical expenses made in the cases of fraudulent bankruptcy, transfer of the businesses to the kin, and prearranged transfers will be taken back from the insured with legal interest.



While the fund will run its activities under the scope of the İŞKUR, the premiums will be collected by the SGK.