Short-distance taxi fare set at TL 8.75 in Istanbul

In 2017, a new application will be put into effect for taxi fares in Istanbul. Istanbul's Chamber of Taxi Drivers has taken action, following the complaints from the taxi drivers who do not want to take short-trip passengers. To mitigate these complaints, short distance applications were launched in taxis. According to the new regulation, a minimum fare of TL 8.75 ($2.48) will be applied for the short distances up to 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles). The said application prepared by Istanbul's Chamber of Taxi Drivers was also accepted by the relevant departments of Istanbul's Metropolitan Municipality.



Istanbul's Chamber of Taxi Drivers Chair Yahya Uğur explained that this new arrangement will eliminate the complaints from the taxi drivers about taking short-trip passengers from now on. Noting that the minimum fare in taxis has been determined as TL 8.75, Uğur said the application will take effect in early 2017.



Stressing that a majority of complaints from the taxi drivers are short distance-related, Uğur noted that customers also complain about not being able to find cabs. "We submitted our demand to the Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME). We have been working on our suggestion regarding the gradual taxi meter fares," Uğur said, pointing out that those who travel short distances, up to 2.5 kilometers, will pay TL 8.75. He added that those who travel to longer destinations will not pay extra fares, meaning that there will be no increase in taxi meters.



Highlighting that 2017 will be a revolutionary year for taxi drivers, Uğur said taxi drivers who do not want to take short-distance customers, despite this decision, will be subject to penalty points. Accordingly, if a taxi driver who does not want to take a short distance customer repeats this case twice, he will be suspended from practice for a month. "2017 will be a revolutionary year for taxi drivers. We are shaping the taxi industry's future. This is not actually a taxi meter hike. The opening fare is the same. Passengers will be charged again on standby as they used to be," Uğur said, adding that a 15 percent tariff will be applied for D-segment vehicles (luxury taxis), meaning that it is likely passengers will see luxury cars, like Mercedes, used as taxis in Istanbul very soon.



Explaining that the opening fare of the D-segment vehicles will be TL 3.95, Uğur said passengers will be charged with a TL 2.40 fare per kilometer and TL 9.45 for a short-distance fare. "When those who have applied for the purchase of D segment vehicles and whose cars are not ready yet place the application, they will be granted a tax expansion period of 4 months. The color of luxury taxis will be turquoise. Electric vehicles will also be defined in the luxury-taxi class," Uğur said.