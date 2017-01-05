China encourages public firms to sell foreign currencies

China has been focusing on possible scenarios with regards to the yuan and this year's capital outflows and has been preparing emergency action plans, BloombergHT reported.



According to informed sources, China has conducted stress tests, models and field research. Financial regulators have already encouraged some public firms to sell foreign currencies, and it is likely China will convert assets of the said companies to the yuan, if necessary. China's foreign exchange regulatory agency, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), has not responded to questions on the issue.



The rise in the pressure on the yuan against the strengthening dollar, the increase in capital outflows and concerns regarding Donald Trump's China policies have been effective on the Chinese government's plans. Policymakers in Beijing recently tightened controls on the foreign exchange market. Authorities have taken various measures, such as tightening conditions on converting local currency into foreign exchange and making it obligatory to notify banks with regard to overseas transfers. As previously reported, due to the risk of capital outflow, China has introduced additional restrictions on pulling the yuan out of the country to prevent destabilizing the financial system. While the previously determined annual foreign exchange quota of $50,000 per capita remains unchanged, citizens have to provide additional information requested through bank forms as of Jan. 1.



Citizens who want to buy foreign currency abroad have to make commitments pledging that they will not use the yuan to exit the country and buy real estate, securities, life insurance or an insurance-type investment. Although the rules were the same before, citizens were not required to make commitments. Officials will not approve requests to bring the yuan overseas for the purpose of conversion into foreign currencies unless applicants provide a valid business reason, as the monetary authority has noticed funds were increasingly leaving the country as yuan payments.