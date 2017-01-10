Turkish poultry firm Banvit to be sold in joint Brazilian-Qatari venture

Brazilian food processor BRF SA and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund have agreed to buy 79.5 percent of the operations of Turkish poultry producer Banvit, the Turkish company said in a statement to the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) stock exchange Tuesday.

The statement posted in Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) said that under the deal, BRF would take a 60 percent stake in the venture and the Qatar Investment Authority would take 40 percent in a deal, in a joint venture, which calculates the poultry producer's value at $470 million.

The deal, which valued Banvit at 11.51 Turkish lira ($3.07) per share, is subject to approval by regulators.

The company's share was 12 percent higher at 9.85 around 10.10 a.m (0710 GMT) on Borsa Istanbul, Turkey's main stock exchange.

Banvit is the leading poultry firm in Turkey in terms of domestic market and exports.