Short-distance taxi fare officially enters into force in Istanbul

The new application of short-distance taxi fares, announced as TL 8.75 ($2.48) in the last days of December, officially starts in Istanbul with the decision of the Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME).



Following complaints related to taxi drivers who do not want to take short-distance passengers, Istanbul's Chamber of Taxi Drivers has taken action and presented the idea of a short-distance fare to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB). The İBB's Transportation Coordination Center, which met in the morning hours on Friday to make a decision about the application, accepted the decision by unanimous vote.



According to the new regulation, a minimum fare will be applied for short-distances up to 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles). The fee determined for this application was set at TL 8.75. The said application prepared by Istanbul's Chamber of Taxi Drivers was also accepted by the relevant departments of the İBB. Accordingly, the opening price of the taximeter will be TL 3.45 for all segments. Additionally, passengers will be charged with a TL 2.40 fare per kilometer.



Istanbul's Chamber of Taxi Drivers Chairman Yahya Uğur said electric taxis will be seen very soon in the streets of Istanbul as a result of the studies carried out jointly with the government. Explaining that the opening fare of the D-segment vehicles will be TL 3.95, Uğur said passengers will be charged with a TL 2.40 fare per kilometer and TL 9.45 for a short-distance fare.



"When those who have applied for the purchase of D-segment vehicles and whose cars are not ready yet place the application, they will be granted a tax expansion period of 4 months. The color of luxury taxis will be turquoise. Electric vehicles will also be defined in the luxury-taxi class," he added.