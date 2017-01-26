Spain's unemployment rate falls to 7-year low, still EU's 2nd highest at 18.6 percent

Spain's unemployment rate edged down to a seven-year low of 18.6 percent at the end of 2016, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday. It was the lowest level since the last three months of 2009, according to figures released by national statistics institute INE.

The number of people out of work fell by 83,000 in the October-December period, to 4.2 million. Over the year, the unemployment rate dropped by 2.3 percentage points, the institute said.

The jobless rate for people under 25 years of age remained at a high 43 percent, down from 46 percent at the end of 2015.

While Spain's jobless rate remains the second highest in the eurozone after Greece's, the figures are further evidence that the Spanish economy is enjoying a steady recovery.

Tourism has played a big part in the improving unemployment figures. Spain hosted a record 75.3 million foreign visitors last year with the rise attributed to holidaymakers shying away from resorts in other destinations over terrorism fears.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has made reducing unemployment and boosting economic growth its main goals since taking office in 2011.

Speaking on Onda Cero radio, Rajoy said Spain had created 1.75 million jobs since 2013. He said that at the current rate of creating some 450,000 jobs a year, Spain is on track to have a pledged 20 million people employed in 2020, up from 18.5 million at the end of 2016.

Spain's unemployment peaked at 27 percent in 2013 just before it began to emerge from a severe five-year financial crisis.

"There's a lot to be done but five consecutive years of crisis can't be resolved in a quarter of an hour," Rajoy said.

"But I insist we had five years of negative economic growth, which destroyed 10 percent of Spain's gross domestic product. You can't fix that in 15 minutes," he added.

Rajoy's conservative government credits a labour law reform that reduced severance pay and introduced a new permanent contract with a one-year trial period for the drop in joblessness.

Institute figures due next week are expected to show that Spain's economy grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, making it one of the fastest growing in the EU.

Spain emerged from five years of on-and-off recession at the end of 2013, which was caused by the burst of a property bubble in 2008.

During those years, millions of Spaniards lost their jobs, with unemployment reaching close to 27 percent in 2013.

The total number of Spaniards out of work stood at 4.24 million people for the final quarter of last year compared with a record high of six million at the height of the economic crisis in 2013.