Turkey earns TL 1.2B from highway, bridge tolls in 2016

In 2016, Turkey's income from bridge and highway tolls was indicated at TL 1.2 billion ($320 million), according to data released by the Turkish Highways Directorate.



The figures indicated that 31 million vehicles used Turkey's toll bridges and toll roads last December, paying a total of nearly TL 90.6 million. Moreover, nearly 20 million of the vehicles used bridge tolls, paying a total of nearly TL 68.34 million.



In the said period, the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, which were used by 10,846 thousand vehicles, together, brought over TL 22 million.