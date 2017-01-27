Fitch Ratings: More downgrading in country credit ratings likely

The U.S. based international credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings Inc., referring to the global credit rating outlook which was weaker than that of the last year, said, more downgrading in countries' credit ratings was likely this year and changed its global growth forecasts.



In its latest Global Credit Outlook report, Fitch said the outlook for global credit ratings in all sectors at the moment was lower than it was a year ago, indicating, reductions in country credit ratings might surpass increases this year. It has also lowered growth expectations for China and the eurozone.



Indicating that the emerging market issuers would undoubtedly be faced with the hardest situation, Monica Insoll, managing director of Fitch's Credit Market Research team, said, this was a global trend, with the outlook bias also negative for the developed-market entities, across the majority of sectors.



Nonetheless, Fitch in its report said that 21 percent of the country's credit ratings have negative outlooks on a net basis, saying that this indicated the likelihood of a third consecutive year in which downgrades would outnumber upgrades, in this sector.



Moreover, Fitch, pointing out elements like a strengthening U.S. dollar, global trade weakness and policy uncertainty, said that many commodity export-dependent countries in the Middle East and Africa still struggle to adjust to the dramatic decline in prices, despite the recent recovery.



Pointing to the negative outlook bias at 11 percent for banks and 10 percent for the corporations, Fitch stressed that natural resources and traditional retail are among the sectors facing the biggest challenges. Furthermore, the European banks were faced with slow economic growth and high non-performing loans, especially in Italy and Portugal.



Growth in eurozone and China to fall



Additionally, the agency indicated that they expected the rate of economic growth in the U.S. to be positive for companies, however, that the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates would not be positive. It also expected that this year's global economy growth would rise from last year's 2.5 percent to 2.9 percent due to a recovery in U.S. investments. However, in its Global Credit Outlook report, Fitch forecasted the eurozone growth would decrease to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent, while China's economic growth would decline from 6.7 percent to 6.4 percent.