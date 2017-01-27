S&P downgrades Turkey's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

U.S.-based credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) downgraded Turkey's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' late Friday.



The agency did not change the country's credit rating which stands at 'BB'.



The statement released by S&P also said that the monetary policy adopted by Turkish Central Bank may be 'insufficient'.

The agency forecasted that the Turkish economy will grow 2.4 percent in 2017.



Standard & Poor's previously faced harsh criticism from Turkey, which is not a member of the rating agency. Businessmen often called the decisions 'politically motivated' and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also said that Turkey will continue to invest and implement economic reforms despite the setback.



The Turkish Treasury removed S&P from its list back in 2012.