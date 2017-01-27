Wall Street closes mixed as US-Mexican tensions rise

Wall Street closed mixed Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and Mexico escalated with President Donald Trump's insisted Mexico would pay for a border wall the U.S. plans to build.

The Dow added 32 points to finish the day at 20,100 and set a new record high for a second day in a row.

The S&P, however, fell almost two points to 2,296 and the Nasdaq lost one point to 5,655.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced he would not attend a scheduled meeting with Trump due to the rising tensions.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer later said Trump plans to impose a 20 percent import tax on all Mexican goods, which he said would generate $10 billion a year that would be used to finance the wall.