Erdoğan proposes a new urbanization plan to protect Bosporus coastline

On Friday, an event for the Urbanization Council, organized by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, was held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım. As the main theme of the council is "The New Vision of Urbanization," they discussed Turkey's new human-focused urbanization vision, which will be shaped in a participatory manner, taking into account developing circumstances. Speaking at the Urbanization Council, President Erdoğan elaborated on the important urbanization issues that Turkey has.



"Thousands of buildings of the same type have emerged in the slum area since 1940. This type of building should immediately be halted. I support horizontal architecture rather than vertical," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.



Erdoğan reacted to housing around the Bosporus Strait, saying the Bosporus was paralyzed due a lack of decisive stance. "The Bosporus Law should be issued once again," Erdoğan said and added that the relevant ministry should take a concrete step in the matter.



Stressing that people should live close to the earth, Erdoğan suggested that the underlying truth behind the vertical architecture is to make a lot of money from little land. Addressing TOKI President Mehmet Ergün Turan, Erdoğan said the time to construct buildings appropriate to Turkish history, culture and lifestyle has arrived.



Pointing out that over 6 million buildings that need to be demolished and rebuilt have been identified in Turkey, Erdoğan said: "You never know when disasters will come. We need to work fast." Noting that TL 2.5 billion has been used for urban transformation to date, Erdoğan invited sector representatives to act in accordance with local architecture in urban transformation projects.



Erdoğan highlighted the fact that contractors commit irregularities with regards to grading, saying that a grade needs to be at sea level, but when taken from the highest spot, the number of floors go from two or three to five to six, stressing that this issue should be rectified and that the municipalities should behave diligently regarding the matter. "The basement is a place that does not see the sun. The approach that transforms the basement into the ground floor by opening it up to its surroundings is a betrayal," Erdoğan noted.



Prime Minister Yıldırım, who also spoke at the Urbanization Council, said: "We made three Turkeys out of one Turkey over the past 15 years. Turkey has become a country that welcomes and hosts the victims and the oppressed. Over the past 15 years, we've accomplished many giant investments. We start one project before the other mega project is finished."



Yıldırım noted that the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge has finally come to fruition as a new service for Turkish citizens and said that the bidding for the Çanakkale Bridge and its motorways was held on Thursday. "We are talking about a project worth $10.5 billion. As crisis deepens in the world, Turkey either successively launches mega projects or puts them into service," Yıldırım said.



Yıldırım said that as cities grow and develop, new needs emerge, and that in the world, not only countries, but also cities compete with one another. Stressing that the environment and the cities are passed down to us from our ancestors for safe keeping, Yıldırım declared, "We will rebuild our cities in a safer way in order to save them from the risk of disasters and earthquakes."