May's visit to Turkey to pave way for stronger bilateral ties with UK

The official visit by Theresa May, Britain's second female prime minister, to Turkey on Jan. 28 is aimed at developing strategic relations between the two countries. The fact that May will visit Turkey soon after her visit to the U.S. is construed as Britain's quest for a new position in the world after the Brexit.



May will be welcomed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara and will meet her Turkish counterpart Binali Yıldırım. May's first visit to Turkey after taking office is aimed at developing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense, security and trade.



British prime ministerial resources suggest the visit is interpreted as an opportunity for improving bilateral relations, emphasizing that the British government considers Turkey a major partner.



Economy and Foreign Policy Research Center (EDAM) Chairman Sinan Ülgen told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he considered the visit an indicator of Britain's new positioning both in Europe and the world after Brexit.



Emphasizing that Britain is inclined to further strengthen relations with some countries it regards as critical, Ülgen said that Britain, which will soon leave the EU, is seeking new alliances in its bilateral relations in foreign policy.



The Turkey model in British-EU relationsÜlgen thinks that the British administration must closely follow the developments in Turkey-EU relations in the upcoming period and hold regular consultation meetings with Ankara.



The EDAM chairman also said the Turkey model will be important in Britain-EU relations in the upcoming period, adding that the EU aims to intensify relations with Turkey through the Customs Union agreement and to include the services sector in the agreement.



"Within this framework, a separate free trade agreement will be signed in the services sector with respect to commodity trade between Turkey and the EU. I think this model will also be very true for Britain. In other words, it means the customs union in commodity trade and free trade agreement in services trade," Ülgen told.



55 percent surge in exports in a decade



It is thought that Britain's desire to sign free trade agreements, especially with emerging economies, can create an opportunity to realize the desired level in trade between Turkey and Britain. May's visit is also expected to strengthen bilateral commercial and economic relations.



According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, the foreign trade volume between Turkey and Britain exceeded $16 billion in 2015.



Turkey's exports to Britain have surged by nearly 55 percent over the past 10 years. Turkey's exports to Britain stood at $10.556 billion in 2015, while its imports from the country remained at $5.541 billion.



With nearly $10.6 billion in foreign trade, Britain is Turkey's second largest foreign trade partner after Germany. Turkey's major export items to Britain include ready-to-wear goods, vehicles, sub-industry products, electronic goods, fruit and vegetables. Trade with Britain makes up 7.3 percent Turkey's total exports, while its share in the country's total imports is 2.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the interest of British companies in Turkey's investment environment has steadily increased over recent years. A total of 2,736 British companies spent around $7.9 billion in foreign direct investments in Turkey from 2002 to March 2015.



Turkey is trade target for UK



Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders International Communication Director Tamzan Isacsson highlighted that Turkey is one Britain's major target countries for trade. In 2016, the U.K. sold 41,865 motor vehicles in the Turkish market, according to Isacsson, who underscored that this figure corresponds to a 17.4 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Emphasizing that Turkey has a highly dynamic economy, Isacsson said: "Turkey is a country that has strong growth and demand. We want to continue our mutual free trade links. The free trade agreement will be extremely beneficial for both countries. In this way, we can support the automotive sectors of both countries and we can create mutual win-win opportunities."



Timothy Ash, senior country strategist for London's BlueBay Asset Management, assessing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to Turkey, said that May's visit to Turkey after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump shows Britain's strategic priorities, such as the trade agreement between the U.K. and Turkey after Brexit.



Having previously pointed out that the talks between Turkey and Britain are "promising" with regards to a possible bilateral free trade agreement, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said that on the day the U.K. separates from the EU, the comprehensive free trade agreement between Turkey and Britain will be ready and immediately initiated.