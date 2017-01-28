Turkish gov't to provide full support for exports to Africa

Speaking at the first parliamentary meeting of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce in 2017, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci emphasized the foreign trade volume with Africa, which stands at $20 billion, and said Turkish products going to the continent will be given full support.



Referring to Turkey's relations with African countries, Minister Zeybekci said, "Our foreign trade volume with Africa, which was below $5 billion dollars in 2005, now stands at $20 billion."



However, the minister said that this figure was not sufficient and promised that Turkish products, going anywhere in Africa other than the northern countries, would be provided with full support.



Stating that Turkey's foreign trade volume reached $450 billion from just $4.5 billion, he said: "The balances have changed in Turkey. Hundreds and thousands of exporters, and industrialists from all industrial sectors that can compete with the rest of the world have started to emerge."



Minister Zeybekci, recalling how the Turkish economy had been influenced by decisions of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the United States, said: "Our economy does not have as much commitment to the American economy or dollar as the economies of other countries like Brazil, South Africa and India. Turkey is different; 49 percent of its exports go to the EU and 41 percent of its imports come from there. It also receives 65 percent of its direct foreign investment from enterprises coming from the bloc."



Pointing out that Turkey has free trade agreements with 23 countries, Zeybekci said that Turkey has reached a point where 67 percent of its textile and clothing exports and 72 percent of its automobile exports are to the EU, adding that the total foreign trade volume with the bloc has reached $ 170 billion.



In the context of free trade agreements, Zeybekci affirmed that they are ready to discuss free trade agreements with all countries, from Peru to Colombia, Chile to Argentina and Mexico, as well as South Africa and Japan.



Zeybekci said that Turkey in 2017 will continue its way with an export increase of more than 10 percent in January, claiming that there were signs and indications to that end.