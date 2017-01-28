Wall Street closes mixed with weak GDP

Wall Street closed mixed Friday as the U.S. economy grew slower than expected. The Dow fell seven points to finish the last trading day of the week at 20,093 as the S&P 500 lost two points to 2,294.



The Nasdaq, on the other hand, increased five points to end the day at 5,660, thanks to tech stocks. The losses for the Dow and S&P came as a result of weak GDP data.



The U.S. economy grew 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. Analysts expected 2.2 percent growth. Microsoft gained 2.3 percent after the tech giant posted strong fourth quarter results a day earlier. For the past week, the Dow increased 1.3 percent, the S&P was up 1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.9 percent.