Politics shape Fitch credit-rating decisions

On Friday night, U.S.-based credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Turkey's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating from BBB- to BB+, also cutting ratings on the country's senior, unsecured foreign currency bonds from BBB- to BB+. Despite the widely contested nature of the Fitch decision, Standard & Poor's (S&P) decision to downgrade Turkey's outlook from ‘stable' to ‘negative' late Friday sent shock waves across the investment community, while S&P did not change Turkey's credit rating, which stands at ‘BB.' Since Friday evening, a series of statements from both political leaders and the business world emphatically indicated that the decisions were markedly political ones, raising doubts about the credibility of the credit rating agencies.



In evaluative talks about the Fitch decision to Turkish news network CNNTürk, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş said: "What matters is that the [credit-rating] process is managed in a sangfroid manner. We should not change our mood whether the rates are upgraded or downgraded. What matters is the dynamics of the economy itself. Turkey's macroeconomic equilibrium does not bear a major problem." The deputy prime minister further stated that the decisions by these credit rating agencies would not have a significant impact on the behaviors of investors nor on the economy, adding that these agencies base their decisions on economic influences.



Moreover, Denizbank CEO Hakan Ateş also underscored how geopolitical factors, rather than macroeconomic ones, affect rating agencies' decisions, noting, "Turkey is strong enough to reinstate its ‘investment grade' rate, which was secured in 2012," he said.



As overall doubts persist over the credibility of these rating agencies, the foreseeable impact of these decisions will be short-term and limited, as markets have anticipated the Fitch decision since August. Moreover, since the markets are already accustomed to the hasty and unexpected decisions of S&P, the markets are not expected to see a major

