Turkey, UK determined to reinforce bilateral ties, focus on trade deals

Immediately following a visit with recently inaugurated 45th U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday Jan. 28, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Turkish capital of Ankara as part of a series of visits organized as the U.K. seeks a definitive position in the post-Brexit world, already making plans for post-nuptial trade deals should the U.K. finalize its divorce from the EU in 2019.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister May held a joint press conference to discuss vital political matters, including the Cyprus peace talks, the counter-terrorism fight and regional tensions. Theresa May stated that the agenda of the meeting also included the improvement of trade ties between Turkey and U.K., expressing her wish to further ameliorate these ties: "We believe that both countries will benefit from strengthened commercial trade, making both countries wealthy and prosperous. We will also establish a joint working group that will enable us to delve into deeper trade ties," the British prime minister said.



$20-billion trade volume targeted



Speaking at the joint press conference, President Erdoğan touched on the trade volume between Turkey and the U. K., underscoring that the two countries aim to increase the value of trade volume from the current $15.6 billion to $20 billion. Erdoğan stated that the British prime minister also agreed to collaborate on this target.



The president pointed out that the first step for the strategic partnership between Turkey and the U.K. was taken in 2010 and will be further improved to entail the regular review of actions taken within the scope of the partnership by the relevant authorities of both countries.



Indicating the importance of close cooperation in business, particularly in energy, Erdoğan said, "The step that we are taking today for the project within the scope of the Turkish Armed Forces Integrated Communication System (TAFICS) is very important. Today, we have been able to consult each other with regards to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Another step concerns a Turkish company that won a bid to produce boats in the U.K." The president stated that the entry of Turkish firms into the U.K. market is a source of joy, adding that the U.K. originated investments in Turkey will make the country happy. He further stated that the British prime minister is also determined to collaborate more on increasing investments.



Partnership committee set out to work



After meeting with President Erdoğan, the British prime minister held another tete-a-tete followed by inter-delegation meetings with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and the two prime ministers held a joint press conference.



Prime Yıldırım said during the press conference that the concerned Ministries of Turkey and the U.K. will continue to work on reaching a conclusive Free Trade Deal to be signed once the U.K. finalizes the Brexit process. To that end, the Economic and Trade Partnership Committee initiated efforts for the coming period which will include ongoing committee meetings, Yıldırım added.



The prime minister also pointed out that there are approximately 3,000 U.K.-based companies in Turkey, emphasizing that the country provides many forms of incentives for the relevant companies. Moreover, Yıldırım stated that Turkey hopes to increase the number of firms investing in the U.K.



New fighter jet agreement



Yıldırım said that Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and British defense giant BAE Systems signed a contract to begin the National Combat Aircraft Development Project (TF-X) and further improve cooperative efforts in the defense industry. Yıldırım further noted that both companies will jointly work on a new type of war craft development project as part of the agreement, adding that they will make joint efforts in the fields of technology, information exchange and the mutual increase of human resources. He pointed out that TF-X is an important project supported by both Turkey and the U.K. and emphasized that the project will further improve the Defense Industries of both countries.



Prime Minister May also highlighted the new partnership agreement that will pave the way for the reinforcement of bilateral ties between Turkey and the U.K. saying: "Today, we are announcing a new and unique government-to-government agreement between Turkey and the United Kingdom that sets a new framework for cooperation and dialogue between our governments, including the Defense Ministries and air forces."



She said the signing of a new agreement between Turkey's TAI and the British BAE Systems will allow companies to collaborate further in the pre-design phase of Turkey's new fighter jet, the TFX.



May added that "This is more than a trade deal - it is the start of a deep defense partnership that will contribute to our overall security."



"We have also agreed to establish a working trade group to explore ways we can improve Turkish-U.K. trade," she asserted, adding: "These initiatives stand as concrete commitments to a strengthened relationship between us, which will help to ensure the continued security and prosperity of both Turkey and the U.K."