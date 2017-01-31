Markets start week unaffected by S&P and Fitch decisions

Following the decisions of the U.S.-based international credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch Ratings, the Turkish market began the week with a positive outlook. The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 3.80, while the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index gains were over 2 percent.



Yesterday, the stock market, starting out the day with a slight drop, saw a gain of more than 2 percent, the highest level in nine months, while there was a Turkish lira favorable movement in the foreign exchange rates.



Dollar weakens against liraFurthermore, the U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate's first reaction following the decisions of the Fitch Ratings and S&P was limited, closing at 3.8690 on Friday night. Yesterday, starting the day at 3.86 and increasing to 3.88, the dollar-to-lira exchange rate fell during the day, dropping to 3.82.



The Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index, with a decrease of 157 points, started the week at 83.670 points. Following the purchases, the BIST 100 index exceeded 85,000 points. Furthermore, the index stabilized at 85,300-85,500 during the day after seeing the highest level of 85,580 points since April 29, 2016 in the first half of the day. This week's intense data flow both in Turkey and abroad will have an impact on the direction of markets.



The Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate and non-farm payrolls data in the U.S., growth in the Eurozone, and the Central Bank of Japan's (BoJ) interest rate decision in Asia are some of the data flows that will be followed carefully, while in Turkey the inflation report that will be announced by the Central Bank of Republic of Turkey (CBRT) and January inflation data will be monitored.