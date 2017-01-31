Turkey's Central Bank hikes year-end inflation prediction for 2017, signals further measures

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has increased its year-end inflation prediction for 2017 to 8 percent from 6.5 percent.

Governor Murat Çetinkaya stated that the 5 percent inflation target will reached on 2019, while the bank's year-end inflation prediction was 6 percent for 2018.

Woving to use all measures that CBRT has, Çetinkaya stated that the bank can further tighten its tight monetary policy to stabilize fluctuating currency rates and to curb inflation.

Çetinkaya said that the CBRT does not agree with the recent downgrades of Turkey's credit note by international credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

