Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday as President Donald Trump's immigration policies continued to worry investors.

The Dow lost 107 points to finish at 19,864 and the S&P fell two points to 2,278.

The Nasdaq, however, added one point to 5,614.

Social media giant Twitter saw its shares rise 4 percent.

During January, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the S&P gained 1.8 percent, and the Nasdaq jumped 4.3 percent.