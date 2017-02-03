Turkey's inflation stands above expectations at 2.46 pct in January, rises to 9.2 pct on annual basis

Turkey's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.46 percent in January, bringing the annual inflation rate to 9.22 percent, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday. The rise in on the twelve months moving averages basis was 7.76 percent in January.

Annual inflation rate was 8.53 percent in 2016, far above the 7.5 percent set by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) and the government. The 9.22 percent rate is also significantly higher than 8.81 percent inflation rate in 2015, when food prices rose significantly.

Despite a slowdown in food prices in 2016, food and non-alcoholic beverages category was again the driving force in the rise of inflation in January as prices rose by 6.37 percent. Health, miscellaneous goods and services, transportation, and recreation and culture were other categories with highest price increases with 4.66, 4.25, 3.24 and 2.39 percent rates, respectively.

The only monthly decrease was in clothing and footwear category with a 6.99 percent decline in overall prices.

On annual basis, alcoholic beverages and tobacco was again the leading category as prices rose by 22.9 percent. Other categories with highest increases were transportation with 15.61 percent, miscellaneous goods and services with 12.74 percent, health with 12.13 percent and education with 9.43 percent.

Within average prices of 414 items in the index, average prices of 31 items remained unchanged in January, while average prices of 300 items increased and average prices of 83 items decreased.