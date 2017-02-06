Turkish Airlines, Halkbank shares transferred to Turkey’s Sovereign Wealth Fund

Shares of Turkish Airlines (THY) and Halkbank, amounting to 49.12 and 51.11 percent of their respective shares, have been transferred to the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), as the two companies have exited the privatization program.

The report from The Republic of Turkey Prime Ministry Privatization Administration to the Central Registry Agency states that after having acquired the necessary permission, and in accordance with the related legislation, issued on Aug. 19, 2016, the shares have been transferred to the SWF incorporated company by the Prime Ministry Privatization Administration.

In another statement, the Turkish Council of Ministers have decided that 6.68 percent of Türk Telekomünikasyon AŞ (Türk Telekom)'s shares (B Group 4.99 percent and D Group 1.68 percent) belonging to the Undersecreteriat of the Treasury have also been transferred to the SWF as per the same article.

The government established the SWF in August 2016, to help increase sovereign wealth in a consistent and effective way. The fund manages the assets provided by the government and public funds with the central aim to increase overseas investments that domestic sectors would need and help finance domestic infrastructure projects.

The transfer of THY and Halkbank shares come with similar announcements on Feb. 5-6 concerning shares in other companies, including Ziraat Bank, the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange, the state-owned pipeline operator Botaş, the national petroleum exploration and extraction company Turkish Petroleum Company (TPAO), the national satellite operator Turksat, the state-owned tea company ÇAYKUR, the national post and telegraph company PTT, the national lottery company Milli Piyango and Eti Mining.

The achievement of an annual growth rate of 1.5 percent over the next decade is the main strategic aim of the fund.