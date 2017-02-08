Turkey's industrial output increased by 1.3 pct in December 2016

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production advanced by 1.3 percent in December 2016 compared with the figure from the same month in 2015, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement Wednesday.

However, the production level was slightly less compared with the figure from November 2016.

Two of three main sub-indexes increased compared with December 2015 while mining and quarrying index suffered, the statement said.

The calendar-adjusted industrial sector also showed that mining and quarrying index had decreased by 7.5 percent, manufacturing index increased by 1.3 percent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 4.8 percent in December 2016 compared with same month in 2015.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.2 percent in December 2016 compared with November 2016.

The mining and quarrying index fell by 3.4 percent, and the manufacturing index remained the same for the same period.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output also decreased by 0.2 percent in December 2016 from November 2016.

Among the main industrial groupings, the production of intermediate goods saw the largest decline of 1.8 percent from previous month. All main industrial groupings except non-durable goods were down, the statement added.