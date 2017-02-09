Turkish banks' interest income hits TL 195B

Income generated through interests in the Turkish banking sector reached TL 195 billion ($52.213 billion) last year, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).



The Anadolu Agency (AA) citing the BDDK, reported that the total interest, mainly originating from loans and credit cards, amounted to TL 194.7 billion in 2016. The figure increased by some TL 30.6 billion, compared to that of 2015 at TL 164.1 billion.



Previously in 2014, total interest incomes were recorded as TL 138.7 billion, TL 110.6 billion in 2013 and TL 109.9 billion in 2012. Around TL 159.6 billion of last year's total interest income of TL 195 billion was composed of the interest received from the loans, meaning the profit shares.



While TL 39.9 billion was obtained through consumer loans, TL 9 billion came from credit cards, TL 19.4 billion from installments of commercial loans and TL 91.2 billion from interest received from other loans.