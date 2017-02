The three major indexes on Wall Street closed with record highs Thursday after President Donald Trump said a new tax plan would be revealed in the coming weeks.

Trump said his administration would announce a "phenomenal" plan in the next two or three weeks that would lower "the overall tax burden of American businesses".

His comments were welcomed by investors as the Dow added 118 points to finish the day at 20,172 and the S&P rose 13 points to 2,307.