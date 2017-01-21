AK Party prepares to launch referendum campaign

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) provincial organizations are preparing a comprehensive campaign to provide further understanding of the constitutional amendment proposal to the public, providing it with insight into the presidential system, according to information obtained from AK Party sources.



As Parliament votes on the constitutional amendment package in the second round, the referendum for a new Turkish Constitution may be held in the first week of April. To reach a referendum, the proposed changes must first be passed by 330 deputies in Parliament. To be accepted in the referendum, the package must receive a majority vote in Parliament. The AK Party is expected to visit all provinces and cities -- including provincial districts -- as part of the campaign to provide an understanding of the advantages of the future system. According to a letter written by Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım to the AK Party Youth Branches, representatives of neighborhoods, the party's election ballot committee and youth throughout the country, he drew attention to the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: "I would like to remind you again that we believe in all the youth of this goal as the energy and dynamism of the new Turkey. Do not forget that this goal has a leader who has been trained in youth organizations by performing the tasks you have undertaken.



"You have a great obligation to be a worthy of the leadership of this goal with the principle of ‘If the youth stand up, Turkey stands up'," Yıldırım further added. He urged the AK Party youth to work more actively during the campaigning process under the new constitution. The Turkish prime minister also said that he believes the AK Party youth will overcome any interference in the independence of Turkey, the dignity of the Turkish flag and country's territorial integrity, along with the wellness of the nation, and will continue showing faith and love to the country as was shown on July 15.