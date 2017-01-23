   
PM Yıldırım points to early February for commencing referendum campaign

DAILY SABAH WITH ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has congratulated his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) deputies for passing new changes to the constitution and pointed to Feb. 7 as the starting date of the referendum campaign.

"I want to see this group on Feb. 7 in the mood and full of energy, waiting to go to referendum campaigns," Prime Minister Yıldırım said during an AK Party parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Turkish lawmakers approved the long-debated constitutional changes early Saturday as deputies voted for the last of 18 articles. The Turkish Parliament also approved a two-week break on Saturday and deputies will be back on Feb. 7.

After a total of 339 deputies voted in favor of the bill, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's approval is expected in the coming days. If the president approves the bill, a referendum is likely to be held early April.

Yıldırım said that the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has immensely contributed to this process and that they would push for a "yes" vote across the country.

"We extend our greetings to MHP leader Mr. Devlet Bahçeli. He provided great support to this process, he stands by us," Yıldırım said.

