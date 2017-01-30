MHP to stress constitutional changes necessary for Turkey as a whole

The opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which supported the constitutional amendment package proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) during the voting process in Parliament, is expected to remind people of the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) failed July 15 coup attempt and draw attention to the necessity of strengthening Turkey's governing system ahead of the referendum campaign. The MHP is likely to emphasize that the amendment package, which is likely to be voted on in April, was not brought to Parliament for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's personal ambitions but rather for the Turkish nation. The MHP will also send out a message claiming that FETÖ's coup attempt was evidence of the power of external parties in Turkey.



The MHP is expected to use the slogan "Yes for the nation, yes for the state, yes for the Republic" in the referendum campaign process. MHP officials are likely to emphasize that the party is taking an important step to rapidly get Turkey out of the tension that grew after the July 15 coup attempt.



Sources close to the party further indicated that MHP members are to highlight their position, while underlining that the MHP is not a part of the group saying, "No," which includes the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) as well as the PKK and FETÖ terrorist groups. The MHP administration, which has been "disturbed" by statements made by CHP deputies, will touch upon the CHP's false claims regarding the presidential system. Furthermore, in response to the CHP using MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli's previous remarks made about a presidential system and published on the CHP's social media account, the MHP may strike back against the CHP by likely using a video of CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu answering the question, "Can a constitutional change be done on the first three elements of the current constitution, which are essential tenets of the Republic?" with a "Yes." MHP leader Bahçeli is expected to focus on the need for a change that will strengthen Turkey's regime.