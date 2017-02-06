Recent survey reveals 85 pct of Turks will vote on referendum day

According to the resent survey conducted by the A&G Research Company, 85 percent of Turkish nationals are expected to go the ballot box in the upcoming referendum for the constitutional amendment package, which includes a proposed presidency system.



The A&G Research Company conducted a face-to-face interview survey with 3,022 participants on Jan. 28-30 across seven districts of Turkey and 42 provinces in regard to voting preferences. Eighty-eight percent of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) supporters, 90 percent of the main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP) supporters and 83.5 percent of the opposition the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supporters said they are likely to vote in the upcoming referendum. On the other hand, less than 70 percent of the participants who do not define themselves politically or are not sure about which party they will support in the possible election indicated they will participate in the polling.



In light of the survey, the lowest rates for a desire to vote in the referendum belong to the regions of southeastern Anatolia with 79 percent and Marmara with 82 percent. Ninety-two percent of the survey participants in eastern Turkey said they are likely to go to the ballot box in the possible election whereas more than 85 percent of the participants in the rest of the Turkey, including the Anatolian, the Aegean and the Mediterranean regions, indicated they would vote in the referendum.



The survey also revealed that nearly 95 percent of the Turkish nation has been informed that there is expected to be a referendum in the upcoming days. Additionally, interest on the referendum reaches a higher level according to educational background. In the survey, 82.3 percent of people with an elementary school degree as their highest level of educational attainment are likely to vote whereas nearly 90 percent of people who graduated from university are expected to vote in the upcoming referendum.