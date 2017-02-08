$1.1 billion investment planned in coal plant

The Kolin-Kalyon Enerji Çelikler Joint Venture Group has won the tender for Çayırhan, the first model for the electric production of domestic coal initiated by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak to reduce foreign dependency on energy.



The joint-venture gave the lowest bid for the privatization of Electricity Generation Company (EÜAŞ) power production and coal reserve areas in the town of Çayırhan in Ankara province with $60.4 per megawatt (MW). The company is expected to establish an 800-megawatt plant with a $1.1 billion investment.



15-year purchase guarantee



Four of the leading companies in energy development participated in the tender yesterday held under the chairmanship of the Vice Chairman of the Privatization Authority Bekir Emre Haykır. Fina Enerji Holding, IC İçtaş Enerji Yatırım Holding, Kolin-Kalyon Enerji-Çelikler Joint Venture Group and Limak Yatırım Enerji participated in the first round of closed bidding which closed with the lowest bid at $64 per megawatt.



During the Dutch auction following the first round of bidding, Limak Yatırım Enerji withdrew in the first round followed by IC İçtaş Enerji and Üretim İşletme Hizmetleri ve İnşaat A.Ş. in the second. In the third round of the Dutch auction, Kolin-Kalyon Enerji-Çelikler Joint Venture Group ended up being the lowest bidder at $60.4 per megawatt.



The technically completed tender will be submitted to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA). Through the unit price identified in the contract, a 15-year purchase guarantee will be applied to the electricity to be produced in the power plant that will be built in the region.



Giving a statement following the auction, Kolin İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. board member Celal Koloğlu said that an 800 megawatt power plant will be established in Çayırhan.



"A $1.1-billion investment will be made here and a total of 2,000 people will be employed, including 500 people in the plant and 1,500 more in the process of coal extraction," Koloğlu noted, going on to say that the electricity generated in the plant will be paid in Turkish lira and the dollar would not be used.