Italy deputy FM calls for solidarity with Turkey

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro said yesterday if Turkey drifts into chaos, the country "will drag us into it too."



Speaking to L'Unita newspaper, Giro spoke of the deadly nightclub attack claimed by Daesh that left 39 people dead and underscored the importance of solidarity against all kinds of terror. "About Turkey, just like our Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said before, it is time for solidarity and to condemn the terror that threatens all of us. If Turkey drifts into a chaos, it will drag us too," Giro said.



After the attack, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said, "Teardrops are not enough," and we should continue the war against terrorists together to defend freedoms.