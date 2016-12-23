Suspected bomb found at Turkish center in Brussels' Schaerbeek

A suspected explosive device was found outside the Turkish Feder in central Brussels on Friday, Belgian prosecutors said.

"A suspicious package was found in front of the Turkish Federation of Belgium," said Denis Goeman, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

Goeman confirmed that there was an explosive -- a gas tube and an ignition system -- in the package.

"A bomb squad was called to the scene and the situation no longer poses a threat to the population," he said.

The event took place in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek, which has a significant Turkish population.



Belgium is on alert since suicide attacks were carried out in March at Zaventem Airport and the Maelbeek subway station in Brussels, killing 32 people.



The terror group PKK has also intensified its attacks against Turks in European countries, following the detention of its political wing, the HDP deputies, due to their open support to the terror group and its members.

The terror group is also being allowed to protest against the Turkish state in many European cities, declaring war on the government and demanding the release of their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently revealed weapons confiscated from the PKK in fresh anti-terror operations were mainly Western-made, including heavy weaponry.