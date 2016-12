A Ukrainian official says at least two Ukrainian troops have been killed and three injured in the past 24 hours in renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops has killed more than 9,600 people since the conflict began in April 2014.

A 2015 cease-fire deal did not completely stop fighting but did lower its intensity. A total of 8 troops have been killed outside the town of Svitlodarsk since fighting there began on Sunday.