Romania's President Iohannis rejects leftists' candidate Shhaideh for PM

President Klaus Iohannis (L) casts his ballot at a polling station in Bucharest during elections on Dec. 11, 2016 (AFP). Sevil Shhaideh (R) is sworn in for the position of minister for regional and public administration, May 20, 2015. (Reuters).
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis rejected the leftist Social Democrat Party's (PSD) proposal to name Sevil Shhaideh for prime minister designate, he said on Tuesday.

"I have carefully weighed the pro and con arguments and I have decided not to appoint Mrs Sevil Shhaideh," Iohannis told reporters. "As a result, I am asking the PSD and (coalition partner) ALDE to make a new proposal."

Together with its long-time ally Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the PSD has an outright majority in parliament with 250 members in the 465-seat two-house assembly, allowing them to easily give their government a vote of confidence and pass legislation.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of PSD, was banned from being premier because he has a conviction for election fraud.

Coming from Muslim and Turkish descent, Shhaideh, who was nominated by PSD and ALDE, would be the country's first female prime minister if appointed by the president.

