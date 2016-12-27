West failed in its fight against terror, German opposition says

The German leader of the opposition Sahra Wagenknecht accused the government under Angela Merkel of failure in its fight against terrorism as she held it and its foreign policies responsible for the increasing strength of some terrorist groups.



"We need to talk about why there are such terrorist attacks – in Germany, in Europe, and in the Middle East?" said Wagenknecht.



"For 15 years, a so-called 'war on terror' in Afghanistan, then in Iraq, Libya and Syria and as a result of all these wars, terrorism has not been weakened, but on the contrary," she said.



"With the participation of the 'Bundeswehr,' [Germana armed forces] Germany itself have now become the target. We have to change [the government's foreign policy]," the left-wing leader added.



Wagenknecht also accused Merkel of "following the will of Washington," and said Germany has been subjected to a "U.S. hegemony."



She suggested that NATO must be replaced by a collective security system that includes Russia and said Europe must have a great interest in peace and cooperation with the country.



"The tradition of relaxation was to rule out the danger of a military conflict with Moscow as far as possible through a policy of cooperation and common security," she said.



Wagenknecht's remarks came after Europe's No. 1 terrorism suspect had crossed at least two borders last week despite an international manhunt, before he was felled only by chance, in a random ID check in a Milan suburb. The bungled chase for Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri was just one of many example of recent cross-border security failures in Europe.



A Europe-wide manhunt to find the Berlin attack suspect ended in Italy, as German and French police and intelligence services failed to catch the Tunisian suspect, who reached Italy from France via train.



Merkel's defense of the EU, and the welcoming hand she extended to Syrian war refugees, were once seen as assets, and signs of her moral authority. Today, however, with anti-immigrant, anti-establishment sentiment rising all across Europe, they are threatening to become liabilities.



While EU countries debated over how to curb an influx of migrants last year, eastern nations rebuilt border fences and exposed the EU weaknesses.



In Germany, the far-right insisted on closing the country's borders while Merkel's conservatives suggested "transit zones" to hold migrants at borders while their identities were confirmed, to make it easier to hold people in pre-deportation detention.



Defenders of the EU's border-free zone say the security failures show the need for more cooperation among European governments, even shared militaries — not new barriers. Hidebound habits of hoarding intelligence within centuries-old borders are part of the problem, they contend.



But their arguments were criticized by the likes of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is hoping to win the country's presidency in May.



"The myth of a total free movement in Europe, which my rivals are clinging to in this presidential election, should be definitively buried. Our security depends on it," she said in a statement Friday, calling Europe's free-travel zone a "total security catastrophe."