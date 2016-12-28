Second black box of crashed Russian plane recovered from Black Sea

Search teams on Wednesday recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 people aboard, the Defense Ministry said.

The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data, seeking to identify the cause of the crash.

The Tu-154 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the sea early Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

The Defense Ministry said 15 bodies and 239 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site. It previously said 17 bodies had been found.

A massive recovery effort has involved 3,600 people, including about 200 navy divers flown to the site from all over Russia. They have been aided by drones and submersibles.

Russia's main domestic security and counter-terrorism agency, the FSB, has said it is looking into four main suspected causes: pilot error, technical failure, faulty fuel and a foreign object in the engine.

The FSB said that so far there were no indications to suggest terrorism was behind the crash, but did not rule it out entirely.

Russian rescue workers told state media Wednesday that the second black box contained the flight parameters, despite contradictory reports over the content of the recorders.

Private news outlet Life published what it said was the panicked exchange between the pilots in the moments ahead of the crash decoded from one of the black boxes, suggesting that a problem with the plane's wingflaps might have been to blame.

According to the transcript one pilot shouted "the flaps, shit. What the fuck!" as an alarm sounds. "Commander, we're falling" are the last words recorded.

Flaps are moveable panels mounted on the edge of the wings to increase lift.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-built three-engine airliner designed in the late 1960s. Russian airlines decommissioned the noisy, fuel-guzzling aircraft years ago, but the military and other government agencies continue using the plane, which is still loved by crews for its maneuverability and sturdiness.

The plane that crashed Sunday was built in 1983 and underwent factory checkups and maintenance in 2014, and earlier this year. Investigators have taken relevant documents from the plant that did the job.