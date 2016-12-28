   
Teens detained for trying set homeless man on fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN
Published

German police are questioning seven young men who are suspected of trying to set a homeless man alight in a Berlin subway station over Christmas. Berlin police said that six of the suspects turned themselves in Monday evening and the seventh was arrested after authorities released surveillance camera pictures and video footage of them in a subway train.

They said Tuesday that the suspects are aged between 15 and 21. The 37-year-old homeless man was sleeping in the Schoenleinstrasse subway station when his clothes were set alight at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Passers-by extinguished paper that he apparently had used to cover himself, and a train driver used a fire extinguisher to prevent the flames spreading. The man was unhurt. Police are investigating on suspicion of attempted murder.

