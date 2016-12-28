US senators visit Baltics to reassure ahead of Trump presidency

Senior Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham arrived in Estonia Tuesday on a visit seen as a bid to reassure Baltic states concerned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may not be fully committed to their defense.



Trump unnerved many in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia by saying on the campaign trail he would consider a country's contributions to the NATO alliance before coming to its aid.



Russian military involvement in Ukraine and Georgia has stoked fears in the Baltics their former Soviet master might eventually try something similar there.



"I think this visit is being done to emphasize that, whatever happens after the inauguration, the U.S. Senate will be something the Baltic states can calmly rely upon," Zygimantas Pavilionis, Lithuania's former ambassador to the United States, told Reuters.



McCain and Graham, who travel to Latvia today and Lithuania tomorrow, will meet heads of state and top defense officials. The two, seen as defense policy hawks, did not back Trump's presidential bid and expressed alarm at his attitude towards Russia.



Ojars Eriks Kalnins, head of the Latvian parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said the senators had expressed strong support at a meeting in Washington earlier this month.