Putin rejects Russian Foreign Ministry's request to expel 35 US diplomats in response to sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will not be expelling U.S. diplomats in response to new round of U.S. sanctions, and would consider Trump's actions when deciding on futher steps in Russia-U.S. relations.

"Reserving the right to retaliatory measures, we... will be planning our next steps in restoring the U.S.-Russian relations based on the policies pursued by the administration of president Donald Trump," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

He even invited the families of U.S. diplomats in Russia to a New Year's party at the Kremlin.

Putin's statement came hours after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov requested President Vladimir Putin turf out 35 American diplomats from the country in a tit-for-tat response to a similar move by Washington.

"Russia's foreign ministry... has requested that the Russian president approve declaring as personae non gratae 31 employees of the U.S. embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the US consulate in Saint Petersburg," Lavrov said in televised comments.

The ministry was also seeking to ban diplomats from using a holiday home located in western Moscow and a warehouse in the north of the city, Lavrov said, after President Barack Obama said the U.S. would close two Russian compounds.

Lavrov said the two Russian country houses in New York and Maryland were used for children's holidays and ridiculed the notion they were "nests of spies."

U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, as American political sites and email accounts were hacked. Thirty-five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the U.S. in 72 hours and two facilities closed.