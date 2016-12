Berlin terror attack casts harsh spotlight on German security services

German police freed a Tunisian man initially believed to be an accomplice in the Christmas market attack, as details emerged of how security services underestimated the threat posed by suspected militant killer Anis Amri.



Before ploughing a truck into the Christmas market killing 12 people, the 24-year-old Anis Amri had reportedly sent a selfie and a chilling text message reading: "My brother, all is well, according to God's will. I am now in a car, pray for me my brother, pray for me."



Investigators had thought the recipient of these messages was a 40-year-old compatriot of Amri's and arrested him in Berlin on Wednesday.



But a spokeswoman for the federal prosecution service, which handles terrorism cases, admitted on Thursday that the man detained was "not the suspected contact of Anis Amri."



"He has therefore been released from detention," Frauke Koehler told reporters, pledging that "the investigation into further accomplices or possible people who knew... will continue at full speed".



She also said that authorities considered authentic a video message released last Friday, in which Amri is seen swearing allegiance to the head of the Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Berlin bloodshed, Germany's worst jihadist attack, has cast a harsh spotlight on security services who had long monitored rejected asylum seeker and radical Islamist Amri. Counter-terrorism officials had a detailed file on Amri, knew he was tightly linked to Germany's radical Islamist network and had looked up instructions online on how to build pipe bombs, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported. The latest version of their file on Amri, which included information on his eight different identities, was updated on December 14 -- just five days before the Berlin attack. He had been a regular guest at a religious school in a Dortmund apartment run by a notorious radical known as Boban S. that was believed to be a recruitment ground for jihadists.



Nevertheless, on an eight-point scale assessing an individual's potential danger, with "one" the highest threat, counter-terrorism experts rated him a "five" -- meaning they considered an attack possible but unlikely.



Shortly after the rampage, authorities admitted they had been watching Amri, suspecting he may have been plotting an attack. But surveillance was dropped in September, as police thought he was primarily active as a small-time drug dealer.



Meanwhile in Italy -- where Amri first arrived in Europe as a refugee in 2011, served jail time for arson, and died last week -- authorities have also been searching for a possible support network.



But so far, said Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, "the investigation has not revealed any particular networks that Amri would have had in Italy."