Russian military officer Viktor Yemelyanov was found dead in a hotel room in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia on Sunday.

45-year-old major Yemelyanov was deputy chief of staff of the Russian military base located in the city of Gyumri.

The preliminary forensic report indicated no trace of violence on the body of the deceased, sources said.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the Russian major.

