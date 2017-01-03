German police allegedly racially target African migrants on New Year's Eve

As German police officers detained hundreds of North African men in an effort to prevent a repeat of sexual assaults during New Year's festivities in Cologne last year, claims of racial profiling on migrants coming from North Africa hit the country on New Year's Eve.



The men had gathered late Saturday at Cologne's main train station and in the Deutz district, across the Rhine River. In an overnight tweet, police had described them as being "seemingly of African descent," prompting online criticism that people were being detained based on their appearance alone.



Cologne's chief of police dismissed claims of racial profiling Sunday. "I reject this negative criticism," Police Chief Juergen Mathies told reporters. "The clear aim was to prevent similar events to the previous year."



More than 2,000 police were deployed, over 10 times last year's number, in the western city where a year ago hundreds of women were assaulted and robbed, mostly by men described as of Arab and North African origin.



This year police at the flashpoint central railway station and on trains targeted large groups of men of North African origin, checked the identity papers of some 900 people, and ordered many of them to leave the area, police said.



About 100 people in all were arrested overnight, while authorities logged about 160 crimes that included almost a dozen assaults or insults of a sexual nature, police said.



Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker said she was "happy and relieved" that the night had passed fairly uneventfully. About 50,000 people rang in the new year in front of the Cologne Cathedral, officials said.



Following the December 19 jihadist attack in which a truck ploughed through a Berlin Christmas market and 12 people died, the mass event was shielded by concrete barriers and guarded by police carrying automatic rifles.



Anti-immigration groups seized upon last year's assaults to criticize the government, although police noted that very few suspects came from the same countries as the majority of migrants who arrived in Germany during the previous two years.