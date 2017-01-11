Deep freeze across Europe leaves at least 40 dead

A deep freeze sweeping across Europe has left at least 40 dead since the weekend, many of them migrants or homeless people.



Six people died in Poland over a 24-hour period as temperatures plunged across Europe, bringing the toll of hypothermia deaths in the country to 71 since November, authorities said yesterday.



Italy has also seen fierce cold weather over the past week and several migrants died of hypothermia.



Traffic on the Danube and Sava rivers was halted in Serbia. Scores of migrants in the capital Belgrade took shelter in a warehouse near the railway station, spurning shelters provided by the government for fear they would be deported back to their countries.



Schools were closed across cities in central Siberia on Monday but classes resumed in Moscow where the temperature rose by seven degrees to -20 degrees Celsius. The Russian capital recorded its coldest Orthodox Christmas Night for 120 years at the weekend, according to media reports. Two people died of hypothermia in Moscow between December 31 and January 9, Russian news agencies reported.



Greece, with more than 60,000 mainly Syrian refugees on its territory, has moved many migrants to prefabricated houses and heated tents.