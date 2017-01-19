Up to 30 feared dead in avalanche-hit hotel after Italy quake

A number of people were killed in a small hotel that was hit by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy after a series of earthquakes, Italian media reported on Thursday.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police coordinating the rescue effort was quoted as saying after an advance party reached the hotel following a 10-kilometre (6-mile) cross country trek on skis.

Up to 30 people were believed to be in the hotel when the avalanche hit on Wednesday night, officials said.



SkyTG24 television said some dead were found inside the Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola on the Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region.



On its website, Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying "there are many dead."

Antonio Di Marco, president of the province of Pescara, which includes the mountain village of Farindola where the hotel is located, said two people had been saved.

"We don't know yet how many people are unaccounted for or dead," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"What is certain is that the building took a direct hit from the avalanche, to the point that it was moved by 10 metres."

Farindola mayor Ilario Lacchetta said on his Facebook page that "the dimensions of the avalanche were huge.

"It took the whole hotel with it." he said.

The region was hit by four seismic shocks measuring above five magnitude in the space of four hours on Wednesday, with at least one person confirmed dead.

The hotel is located around 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the epicenter of the quakes.