Belgian parliament ends free alcoholic beverages period

The Belgian Federal Parliament decided on Wednesday that its refreshment bar will not continue serving alcoholic beverages for free.

Following the request submitted last week by the Ethics Commission of parliament, the Chamber of Representatives voted unanimously that the refreshment bar would charge for all beverages, alcoholic as well as others, Belgian daily Le Soir reported on Wednesday.

Answering the questions as to whether the change came into force owing to an alcoholism problem among federal parliament members, Chair of the Chamber Siegfried Bracke said there was no such problem in parliament.

''When we checked the alcohol consumption in parliament, we did not see any problem of alcoholism among parliament. Therefore, a complete ban on alcohol consumption has not been discussed,'' Bracke added.

He also noted that Belgian Federal Parliament members consume on average three glasses of beer and two glasses of wine on a monthly basis.