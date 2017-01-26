Far-right leader Le Pen denied entry to migrant camp

France's Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate campaigning for president, was refused entry when she tried to visit a migrant camp outside Dunkirk in northern France. Le Pen tweeted after her failed bid on Tuesday to enter the Grande-Synthe camp, "This is democracy a la Francaise!"

Her anti-immigration National Front party blames immigration in general and migrants in particular for a series of French woes. In a series of tweets from outside the camp, Le Pen, a leading candidate in France's spring elections, lambasted "the crazy immigration policy of our successive governments."

She tweeted, "We have to send illegals home and control our national borders if not the camps will be rebuilt."

A huge makeshift camp holding thousands of migrants in nearby Calais was shut down after a mass evacuation at the end of October. The Calais camp came to symbolize Europe's fraught efforts to cope with a record influx of migrants fleeing war and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Refugees are seen as a burden in societies like France, particularly in small French towns. In a bid to protest the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed around the country, the far-right party FN urged mayors to resist the Calais relocation plan. Resistance to immigration is central to the campaign platform of National Front leader Le Pen in her bid for the French presidency in elections.

The official Grande-Synthe camp holds some 800 travelers. Most of those in northern France are trying to sneak across the English Channel to Britain, not stay in France.

The National Front has made gains since Marine Le Pen took over party leadership from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen. While the elder Le Pen did make it to the second round of the presidential elections against Jacques Chirac in 2002, the traditional conservative and left parties rallied to keep him from reaching the Elysee Palace. Marine Le Pen has worked to make the far-right party more palatable to the mainstream.

While the National Front only holds four seats in the French parliament, it performed strongly in European elections in 2014. In 2017, Le Pen is expected to win the first round of the presidential elections with around 25 percent and lose the second round with around 30 percent, according to opinion surveys.