2 right-wing extremists detained in Reichsbürger raids in Germany

The German police have launched a nationwide police raid against right-wing extremists in six federal states, detaining two suspected "Reichsbürger" members, amid reports of planned attacks on police officers, asylum seekers and the Jews across the country.

A large amount of arsenal including weapons and explosives, powerful firearms, ballpoint pen guns and a considerable amount of ammunition were confiscated during the raids, police sources stated.

The police also found about two kilograms of black powder, an incendiary device made out of barbecue lighters and Molotov cocktails.

In a property searched by the police in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, bomb squads detonated unstable explosives.

One of the detained suspects is a 66-year-old man who has been held in custody by the Mannheim public prosecutor's office.

He is accused of mass instigation and is believed to be in the inner circle of the Reichsbürger movement, a spokesperson said.

The Federal Public Prosecutor ordered an arrest warrant for the two suspects over founding a right-wing extremist organization.

The extremist group called "Reichsbürger" is considered a terrorist organization in Germany as its members procures arms and ammunition. Members of the movement do not recognize the modern German state and its laws, but believe the former German Reich still exists.



As Reichsbürger members refuse to acknowledge the German constitutional state, they do not accept to pay any taxes or fines to the German state. They still follow the legal rules of the third Reich and stick to the borders of the 1930s.