France's Fillon faces probe into claims wife had 'fake job'

French investigators launched a preliminary probe Wednesday into claims presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon gave his wife a fake job for years, paying her 500,000 euros ($538,000). The investigation for "misuse of public money" was triggered by the Canard Enchaine newspaper, which claimed that British-born Penelope Fillon had a fictitious role as a parliamentary aide to her husband, a conservative MP for the northern Sarthe region. The paper, which mixes satire and investigative reporting, said it had been unable to find anyone who remembered her working in parliament.



Fillon said the claims, which dominated headlines throughout the day, were "mudslinging" and "misogynistic". "I see that the mudslinging season has started," he told reporters at a campaign event in Bordeaux. "I won't comment because there is nothing to comment on and I would like to say that I am outraged by the disdain and misogyny in this article."



In a statement later on Wednesday, Fillon said he hoped to be auditioned by investigators "as soon as possible" to "set out the truth", adding that the claims were "baseless."



Fillon's spokesman Thierry Solere confirmed to AFP Tuesday that Penelope had worked for her husband, an arrangement he said was "common" among French MPs.



Hiring family members is not against the rules if the person is genuinely employed, but attention is focused on what work Penelope carried out for a salary of sometimes around 7,000 euros a month.



The silver-haired mother-of-five has kept a low profile in Fillon's nearly four-decade political career and was thought to have been focused on bringing up the couple's children at their chateau in the Sarthe region.



The 62-year-old candidate for the rightwing Republicans party is campaigning on a promise of radical economic reforms and the protection of French culture.



Manuel Valls, who is bidding to be the Socialist party presidential candidate, said Fillon had to "explain himself".



Other opponents highlighted how Fillon frequently rails against the bloated French state and wasteful public spending, which he plans to tackle by cutting 500,000 public servants if elected.



The French investigative website Mediapart reported in 2015 that one in five MPs had employed a family member at some point.



France's election in April and May is seen as highly unpredictable, with Fillon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, 39-year-old centrist independent Emmanuel Macron and others in a large field of candidates.



Le Pen, whose party faces its own scandal about the use of public funds in the European Parliament, declined to attack Fillon over the issue when asked on Wednesday. The Socialist party is set to finalize its presidential candidate this Sunday, with Valls up against leftist ex-education minister Benoit Hamon, who is seen as the frontrunner.