Germany shaken by growing number of Reichsbürger members

German authorities warned against a growing number of so-called Reichsbürger members, which translates to "Citizens of the Reich," who strictly reject the German state.



"We are currently counting about 10,000 people on the 'Reichsbürger' scene," said Hans-Georg Maaßen, president of the Federal Office for Constitutional Protection (BfV), according to the Spiegel Online.



"Between 500 and 600 of them are right-wing extremists," the head of BfV stated.



"The 'citizens' movement' has a high attractiveness and continues to attract new supporters," Maaßen said, adding that, "In many cases, we are dealing with people who want to found their own state or their own community."



Amid reports of planned attacks on police officers, asylum seekers and Jews across Germany, authorities launched a police raid on 12 apartments yesterday, believed to belong to the "Reichsbürger" members.



The extremist group is considered a terrorist organization in Germany as its members procures arms and ammunition.



Members of the movement do not recognize the modern German state and its laws, but believe the former German Reich still exists.



As Reichsbürger members refuse to acknowledge the German constitutional state, they do not accept to pay any taxes or fines to the German state. They still follow the legal rules of the 3rd Reich and stick to the borders of the 1930s.



Focusing on the smallest EU member state, Reichsbürger used legal loopholes to operate from Malta. Therefore, they send out official court orders, notarized by Maltese law, to German judges who urged them to follow the German states demands to comply with their tax obligation as a German citizen.