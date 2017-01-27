Trump says Britain easier to deal with than EU

President Donald Trump says his experience as a businessman dealing with Europe was "very, very tough," and "a very bad experience," while dealing with Britain was far smoother.

He says that's why he thinks Britain's exit from the European Union will be "a fantastic thing for the United Kingdom."

Trump says he expects to get along well with May because they both enjoy being around other people. He quipped: "I'm not as brash as you might think."

May says they share a political approach of putting "the interests of ordinary people right up there center-stage."





May and Trump reaffirm 'most special' Britain-US bond

Trump and May' meeting Friday in a way renewed what the new U.S. leader described as the "most special relationship" between their nations.

Trump put his weight behind Britain's exit from the European Union, declaring: "A free and independent Britain is a blessing to the world."

"I think when it irons out, you're going to have your own identity, and you are going to have the people that you want in your country," Trump said as he hosted British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House.

"You're going to be able to make free trade deals without having somebody watching you and what you are doing."



And both leaders said they would work to strengthen U.S. and British commercial ties, with May hoping that a swift trade deal with Washington will mitigate the effects of Brexit.

May added that Trump had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to Britain later this year.





Trump plays down Russia thaw as May insists sanctions stay

Trump played down speculation that he is about to lift sanctions on Russia, as British Prime Minister Theresa May said they should continue.

Asked by reporters whether he was planning to release Russia from sanctions imposed over its intervention in Ukraine, Trump said: "It's very early to be talking about that."

May, at a joint White House news conference, said Britain believes sanctions should continue until Russia upholds its end of the international Minsk Agreement drawn up to end the conflict.