Leftwinger Hamon wins French Socialist primary: early results

French leftwinger Benoit Hamon has won the Socialist nomination for president in this year's election, easily defeating centrist ex-premier Manuel Valls in a runoff, partial results showed on Sunday.

Results from 60 percent of polling stations showed Hamon winning 58.65 percent to 41.35 percent for Valls, announced the head of the primary organising committee, Thomas Clay.

Turnout in the vote, seen as a battle for the soul of the ruling party, was "much higher" on Sunday than during the first round a week ago when 1.6 million people cast ballots, Clay said.